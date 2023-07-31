Plymouth man, 24, charged with woman's murder
A man in his 20s has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Plymouth on Saturday.
Police said Hazel Huggins, 53, was confirmed dead at a property on Ilbert Street on Saturday afternoon.
Officers forced entry to the property at around 16:15 BST following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.
Bradley Huggins, 24, of Ilbert Street, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was "believed that they were known to each other".
In a statement, Hazel's family said she "was bright shining light and loved by many".
