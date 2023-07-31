Torquay road trial aims to improve safety for pedestrians
- Published
A trial road layout that aims to help pedestrians cross the road more safely in Torquay has come into force.
Torbay Council said it introduced the new layout on Browns Bridge Road at the roundabout junction with Condor Drive to help make pedestrians more visible to motorists.
The scheme includes red and white water-filled barriers used to reduce the width of the road.
The council said the change was part of a suite of road safety initiatives.
It has also introduced 20mph zones around Torbay schools and road safety workshops in primary schools.
Another scheme involved the pedestrianisation of Torbay Road in Paignton but the road is now likely to reopen in August after backlash from traders.
The authority said the trial on Condor Drive would run for eight weeks before a decision was made on whether to make it permanent.
Councillor Chirs Lewis, cabinet member for place services and economic growth, said making pedestrians more visible to drivers reduced the risk of crashes.
He said: "Safe crossing points also serve as reminder to motorists to exercise caution and slow their speed - especially in built up areas and around schools."
People can leave feedback on the trial via the council website.