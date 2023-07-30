Murder arrest following death of woman in Plymouth
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.
Police were called to a property on Ilbert Street, Plymouth, at about 16:15 BST on Saturday following reports of concern for a woman's welfare.
Units forced entry and provided emergency first aid to a woman in her 50s, but she was confirmed deceased.
A man from Plymouth was taken into police custody and a murder investigation has been launched.
The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Det Supt Jon Bancroft said: "I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk associated with this incident and we are not seeking anyone else."
Officers will remain in place outside the address "over the coming days" while initial enquiries take place, police said.
