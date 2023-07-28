Asian hornet nest found and destroyed in Plymouth
An Asian hornet nest has been found and destroyed in Devon.
The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the nest was destroyed after surveillance in Plymouth.
The surveillance by the National Bee Unit followed confirmed sightings in the city.
UK Chief Plant and Bee Health Officer Nicola Spence urged people to report sightings of the invasive insect as soon as possible.
The insect poses no greater risk to human health than native wasps and hornets.
However, they prey on pollinating insects such as honey bees and can cause major damage to colonies.
'Working at speed'
Ms Spence urged beekeepers to remain vigilant.
"By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets," she said.
"That's why we are working at speed to locate and investigate any nests in the area following the confirmed sightings in Plymouth.
"While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, they can cause damage to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects."
The Natural History Museum said Asian hornet queens are about 3cm (1.2in) in length and workers about 2.5cm (1in).
Their legs transition from brown to yellow at the ends and they have an orange face.
Anyone who sees an Asian hornet is urged to report it using Defra's online form or via the app Asian Hornet Watch.
How to spot an Asian hornet
- Queens are up to 3cm (1.2in) in length, workers up to 2.5cm (1in)
- Velvety dark brown or black mid-body
- Black head with an orange/yellow face
- Brown rear bordered with a fine yellow band
- Brown legs with yellow lower segments
