Labour celebrate two by-election victories in Plymouth
- Published
Plymouth Labour is celebrating after by-elections victories in two city council wards.
Stefan Krizanac gained Plymstock Dunstone from the Conservatives, winning 1,072 votes.
The seat had previously been held by Vivian Pengelly, who died last month after a battle with cancer.
Labour held St Peter and the Waterfront after the resignation of Sue McDonald, with Alison Raynsford gaining 1,126 votes.
Labour, which controls Plymouth City Council, now has 33 councillors, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mrs Raynsford was Labour MP for Plymouth Devonport from 2005 to 2010 and for Plymouth Moor View from 2010 to 2015.
After the result, Plymouth City Council leader Tudor Evans tweeted: "What a pair of ceiling smashers.
"Plymouth Labour now have 33 councillors, the highest we've had this century, thanks to a brilliant hold in St Peter by Alison Raynsford and a stunning gain off the Tories by Stefan Krizanac in Dunstone."
The Conservative candidate finished second in both wards.
The full results
Plymstock Dunstone
Turnout: 32%
- Peter Edwards (Lib Dem) 596 votes
- Jackie Hilton (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 12 votes
- Julie Ann Hunt (Conservative) 919 votes
- Darryl Christian Ingram (Heritage) 55 votes
- Stefan Krizanac (Labour) 1,072 votes (elected)
- Bruce Douglas Robinson (Green) 97 votes
- Grace Stickland (Independent) 480 votes
St Peter and the Waterfront
Turnout: 19%
- Ryan John Aldred (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition) 52 votes
- Ian Thomas Fleming (Conservative) 488 votes
- Andy Gibbons (Reform UK) 174 votes
- High James (Liberal Democrats) 175 votes
- Shayna Chrissie Gwyneth Newham-Joynes (Green) 206 votes
- Alison Jane Raynsford (Labour) 1,126 votes (elected)
- Chaz Singh (Independent) 126 votes
