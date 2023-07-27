Paignton man denies attempted murder of woman

Exeter Crown CourtGoogle
The case was heard at Exeter Crown Court

A man has denied attempting to kill a woman in south Devon.

Christopher Allwood, 60, of Roundham Road, Paignton, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent at an appearance at Exeter Crown Court.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was found seriously injured in Church Street, Paignton, at 01:00 BST on 25 June.

The judge set a provisional trial date of 2 January.

