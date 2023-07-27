Paignton man denies attempted murder of woman
- Published
A man has denied attempting to kill a woman in south Devon.
Christopher Allwood, 60, of Roundham Road, Paignton, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent at an appearance at Exeter Crown Court.
The woman, who is in her 50s, was found seriously injured in Church Street, Paignton, at 01:00 BST on 25 June.
The judge set a provisional trial date of 2 January.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.