New wildflower meadow for Exeter park
- Published
A new wildflower meadow is being created in a park in Exeter.
Devon Wildlife Trust is planting the wildflower meadow on the former pitch and putt golf course in Northbrook Park owned by Exeter City Council.
The one hectare site will be prepared and planted over three weeks in late August and early September.
The trust said it hoped the first flowers, including cowslip, yellow rattle and meadow buttercup, would appear in spring 2024.
Chris Moulton, Devon Wildlife Trust's nature reserves officer, said the trust had successfully created new wildflower meadows in the six Valley Parks around Exeter.
'Colour and nature'
He said: "The wildflower displays at nearby Ludwell Valley Park have been spectacular this year.
"They've proved very successful and provide an important wildlife resource for insects who feed on their nectar and birds who feast on their seeds.
"Local people also tell us that they love the colour and nature they bring to the city."
Exeter City Council leader Phil Bialyk said: "When we spoke to people last year about this green space they were overwhelmingly in favour of our plans to prioritise wildlife and maintain a peaceful and tranquil space that all members of the community could enjoy.
"I can't wait to see the plans take shape."
Access to Northbrook Park and its rights of way will remain open while the work planting the wildflower meadow takes place.
