Potential Asian hornet sighting in Plymouth under investigation
- Published
A potential sighting of an Asian hornet in Devon is under investigation, officials have confirmed.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the National Bee Unit was carrying out surveillance after the reported sighting in Plymouth.
The insect poses no greater risk to human health than native wasps and hornets.
However, they are known predators of honey bees, and can raid hives.
Defra said it was working to confirm the reported sighting in Plymouth and the team was making "good progress".
The possible sighting in the city comes after a nest was destroyed in Dover, Kent, in June.
This year there have also been confirmed sightings in Canterbury, Ashford and Newcastle.
In the Channel Islands, 38 Asian hornet queens were caught during Guernsey's annual island-wide spring trapping.
Asian hornets were first spotted in the British Isles in 2016.
