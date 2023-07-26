Chief Constable Will Kerr suspended over misconduct claims
The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has been suspended following allegations of misconduct.
Will Kerr, who joined the force in 2022, was suspended by Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.
The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which confirmed it was investigating.
An IOPC spokesperson said it had "decided to investigate allegations of misconduct" against him.
A statement issued by Ms Hernandez's office said: "Pursuant to section 38(2) of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, Alison Hernandez, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, has suspended the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr OBE KPM, following allegations of misconduct.
"The commissioner has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has confirmed it will commence an investigation."
'Reassure the public'
Devon and Cornwall Police said Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell would become acting chief constable following the suspension.
Mr Colwell said he understood "our communities will be concerned" at news of the suspension.
He said: "I am keen to reassure the public that we will maintain our focus on delivering the best possible service to our communities.
"We have thousands of dedicated and professional officers, staff and volunteers within our force and strong leadership throughout which, when pulled together, mean we can continue to make improvements at pace to provide our communities with the highest levels of service they deserve.
"Public trust and confidence are at the very heart of our ability to police effectively and we are incredibly proud that in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly we have the support of our communities."
He added it was now "a matter for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the IOPC to investigate".
Mr Kerr has spent more than 30 years in policing and was deputy chief constable at Police Scotland before joining Devon and Cornwall.
He served with the Police Service of Northern Ireland for more than 27 years and reached the rank of assistant chief constable there, leading on both serious crime and counter terrorism.
In 2015 he was made an OBE, and he received the King's Police Medal in the New Year Honours earlier this year.
