Plans to scrap homelessness budget in Devon discussed
- Published
Cutting a £1.5m homelessness budget in Devon could lead to the closure of five homeless hostel services, charities have claimed.
The possible scrapping of the budget will be discussed by Devon County Council members on Thursday.
Charities said losing the money could also lead to the closure of a service working with people to prevent them becoming homeless.
The council has previously said it "simply" cannot afford the fund.
A special meeting has been convened to assess the impact with a final decision by the council on 23 August.
Charities said homeless numbers were increasing in the county.
Exeter homelessness charity St Petrock's is leading a coalition of organisations opposing the proposed cuts.
The charity's CEO, Peter Stephenson, said the council was correct in saying it did not have a statutory duty to prevent homelessness but Mr Stephenson said this "sidesteps the key issue".
He said: "This funding provides support for people in huge need facing acute disadvantage, many of whom will otherwise need Adult Social Care intervention at Devon's expense if this support is stripped away.
"Furthermore, if they lose this support, those teetering on the edge of needing Adult Social Care will experience a dramatic downturn in their wellbeing.
"It's hard to see how these cuts represent any financial saving overall."
'Dangerous and short-sighted'
Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services, said the council's own impact assessment found about 250 people received support through the funding.
Peter Smith, Homeless Link's director of sector development, said cutting the funding would be a "dangerous and short-sighted decision".
He said: "Not only will it cause a sharp rise in rough sleeping, it will also be placing additional strain on valuable health and social care services, meaning the proposed savings represent a false economy."
Devon County Council did not respond to a request for comment ahead of the meeting on Thursday.
