Recycled plastic pathway installed in Ilfracombe harbour
A new pathway made from plastic straws, food packaging and old fishing gear has been installed in north Devon.
Ilfracombe town council said the pathway would address the issue of plastic waste, whilst also providing an anti-slip walkway for pedestrians.
It said the walkway was a "testament to sustainability and resourcefulness" and would benefit the local environment.
Cllr Ricky Knight, lead member for Climate and Biodiversity, said it was a "brilliant idea".
"I was particularly interested to learn this pathway includes plastic waste which has been recycled by the town's own fisherman and then created into a hard-wearing resin," he said.
The council said funding was predominantly provided by the Marine Management Organisation, alongside money from North Devon Council.
