Dawlish arson attack 'catastrophic' for charity
- Published
A charity has dubbed an arson attack which destroyed a number of its vehicles "mind-blowing".
Four vehicles run by Dawlish Community Transport were written off and another badly damaged on 14 July.
Manager Sally Preston said it was "the most catastrophic fire" the charity could have imagined.
Devon and Cornwall Police released photos of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Two minibuses were completely destroyed in the fire at Barton Hill car park in Dawlish, one of which was a bespoke design and had 5,000 miles on the clock.
Ms Preston said: "Words can't express the shock that you see when you look at the hard work that has gone in for some many years. It's not just us as a charity and the people who work within it, it goes far wider than that."
She said seeing the fleet reduced to ashes was "absolutely mind-blowing".
'Overwhelming'
The charity had nine vehicles which took 2,000 registered passengers from the community on essential journeys, wellbeing trips and medical appointments in south Devon.
"We really are their lifeline, taking them to get their shopping, to the banks, post office, buying presents for their family members - so keeping people independent," Ms Preston said.
She praised the police and fire service for their investigations and support and said the response from the community had been "overwhelming".
"There is a lot of support, a lot of upset, and also a lot of angry, frustrated people - rightly so - in the community," she added.
Speaking about the CCTV images release by the force, Det Con Kirsty Ampleford said: "We appreciate that these images aren't incredibly clear but we are confident that someone will recognise this person and will be able to give us a name.
"It is vital that we identify and speak with this man as he may hold information vital to our investigation."