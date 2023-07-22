Text message Devonport dockyard alert being tested
- Published
A dockyard that is home to 13 nuclear submarines is testing its major incident text message alert system on Monday.
The text or message alert will be sent to thousands of Plymouth residents who have signed up.
It is part of a regular test of the emergency notification system used in the event of a major incident at Devonport dockyard.
Those receiving the test message will not need to take any action.
Anyone not registered can do so with Plymouth City Council.
The messages are a method of warning and informing the public in the event of a major incident at the dockyard, which is a regulated site overseen by the Office for Nuclear Regulation.
Councillor Sally Haydon, cabinet member for community safety, said: "Plymouth residents are familiar with the weekly test of the dockyard siren on Monday mornings and it is important that the wider emergency notification system is also tested regularly.
"Anyone who is not yet signed up for the free alerts still has time to do so before we test it.
"There's information about how to do this on the council's website, where you can also find the off-site emergency plan and the public information booklet explaining what to do in the event of an emergency."