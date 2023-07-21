Warning over leaving valuables in vehicles in Bideford
- Published
Motorists in a Devon town are being warned not to leave valuables in vehicles after a spate of incidents.
Officers in Bideford are investigating after receiving a number of reports.
Sgt Glyn Clark said: "We are appealing for the public's help to report offences and send us any CCTV footage they have which may help.
"Police are working hard to stop these types of offences but we would urge motorists not to leave items on view in any vehicle."
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.