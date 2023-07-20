Plymouth's Pebble Beach reopens after outcrop made stable
- Published
A popular beach on Plymouth's seafront has fully reopened to the public after work to make safe a rocky outcrop.
Pebble Beach was closed in late May when the natural formation, which protruded from the sea wall, was ruled unstable, Plymouth City Council said.
The site, accessed from Hoe Road, was secured by attaching netting to the outcrop and fixing it to a retaining wall, officials said.
Car parking spaces closed on Hoe Road were usable again, they added.
A grille has also been added to a sea cave at the base of the beach to prevent people from getting in, the council reports.
Chris Penberthy, cabinet member for communities, said the authority was "really pleased" to be able to reopen the beach in time for the summer holiday season.
He said: "The beach may only be small, but we know how popular it is with families, swimmers, stand-up paddle boarders, snorkelers … the list goes on."