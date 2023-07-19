Devon children's charity could close due to funding crisis
A charity says it will be forced to close unless it receives further funding.
Asperations, in Kingsteignton, Devon, supports about 30 children with special educational needs and their families.
The charity said its reserve funds would run out at the end of September.
Its chair Claire Pitkin said she did not know what families would do without the charity, adding: "If they lose Asperations, they're losing their lifeline."
Mrs Pitkin, who joined the group 16 years ago when her daughter was six, said she knew nothing about autism at the time.
"I was handed a leaflet about Asperations from my paediatrician and my life changed from there," she said.
Asperations, set up in 2003, has annual running costs of about £20,000.
The group has volunteers including an arts therapist, play leader and sports coach, plus two members of staff.
Ms Pitkin said the charity had previously received a £5,000 grant from Devon County Council, but that this year "all the pots have dried up."
"If we don't get any of the grants we've applied for during the summer holidays, we have got our reserve funds for one month, which would be September, then we would have to close," she said.
"I'm absolutely gutted."
She said the group was doing all it could to raise money through raffles and fundraising events.
The group caters for children from five to 18 years old who have special educational needs such as autism, ADHD and learning disabilities.
No diagnosis is needed to join the group and siblings and parents are invited, too.
Grace, 13, who has autism, said she loved Asperations because she could play football and meet her friends there.
She said if it closed, it would be difficult to join other groups.
"It's hard to be like me, but here, I can be myself," she added.
Lacey, 14, who also has autism, said: "Not everyone really understands outside. They all say I'm not normal, which is just a bit upsetting.
"When I'm in the group I feel I can be myself around everyone and I would be really devastated if it shuts."
Lacey's mother Ann-Marie has another child, Keegan, six, who is on the pathway for ADHD.
Ann-Marie said she would be devastated if the group was to close because members understood "the struggles you go though".
Joanna, whose son Logan has recently been diagnosed with ADHD, has been attending Asperations for several years.
"He is exceptionally hard work. I was at a point where I didn't want to take him out of the house and bringing him to the group has helped that because my anxiety is now a lot better," she said.
