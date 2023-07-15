Sowton pedestrian hit by car on A30 left seriously injured
A pedestrian was seriously injured when a car hit them on a main road.
Police said they were called to the A30 at Sowton, near Exeter, at about 05:00 BST.
The Devon and Cornwall force said in a statement that one person was reported to have serious injuries and emergency services were at the scene.
The road has been closed in both directions and is "likely to remain so for some time", said police who advised motorists to use alternative routes.
