Events in Devon and Cornwall cancelled due to strong winds
Events in Devon and Cornwall have been cancelled or cut short due to weather warnings for strong winds.
The Met Office issued a weather warning for Friday between 09:00 and 19:00 BST, followed by another between 09:00 and 23:59 BST on Saturday.
Cornwall Air Ambulance's Helifest, due to take place on Saturday, was one of the events cancelled in light of safety concerns.
A carnival hosted by the Lions Club in Tavistock has also been cancelled.
Tim Bunting, chief executive at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said full refunds would be issued to anyone who had bought tickets to the Helifest event.
He said: "We are hugely disappointed to announce that we have had to take the decision to cancel Helifest, an event that has been a year in the planning and a real highlight.
"However, the safety and enjoyment of visitors, exhibitors, staff and volunteers is paramount - and with a yellow weather warning for wind now in place over the next 24 hours, the site remains too dangerous for us to go ahead with the event."
Another event cancelled due to the weather was Redruth Pride - which Cornwall Pride said it had made the decision to cancel "with a heavy heart".
In a tweet, Cornwall Pride said: "We want to share that we have waited on our stage providers and event managers' decision this morning on whether we are able to safely go ahead because of the risk involved in the wind around temporary structures, staging, and the pride flag."
Organisers said wind speeds were expected to be higher than the limit allowed for the safe erection of the stage and gazebos.
Other Pride events are due to take place in Newquay on 22 July and in Truro on 26 August.
The Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) said it had cancelled its History Hunters Day, due to take place at its visitor centre in Postbridge on Saturday.
In an email sent to its supporters, the authority said: "The current forecast suggests thunder, heavy rain and strong gusty winds throughout the day.
"We need to make sure we can run a safe and enjoyable day out for all and while we don't mind getting our feet a little bit wet, we're not so keen on our event becoming a battle of the elements!"
The DNPA said it hoped to run our History Hunters Day in early autumn.
Carnivals cancelled
The Lions Club of Tavistock also cancelled Saturday's Carnival Procession on health and safety grounds.
The club said it realised many people would be disappointed at the news, but said it believed this was the right decision.
It said it planned to reschedule the procession for 24 September.
Delabole Carnival has also been cut short due to the weather forecast.
A week of activities for the carnival was due to end with a Friday night beer festival, followed by a procession on Saturday.
But organisers confirmed the events would not take place this week, and said they would attempt to postpone the festivities to another date.