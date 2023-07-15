Plymouth council given gold award for armed forces support
Plymouth City Council has been recognised by the UK Government for supporting the armed forces community.
It has received the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.
The council welcomed the award and said it had been working hard to keep the forces at the heart of Plymouth, its history and culture.
"The forces are part of Plymouth's DNA - they are at the heart of Plymouth and central to our history, our present and our future," said Councillor Sue Dann.
The cabinet member for customer services, sport, leisure and HR and organisational development said: "As one of the city's largest employers, we develop our internal people policies and procedures to support the armed forces as well influence other organisations in the city.
"This work includes leading a citywide Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) interest business group and working with businesses and partners to secure employment for veterans and those about to leave service."
Under its AFC, the council also works to increase businesses community engagement and increase the number of businesses signed up to the AFC Employee Recognition award.
Councillor Pauline Murphy, armed forces champion, said: "It is fantastic that the council have been recognised for the brilliant work that is done throughout the city to support our strong armed forces community."
