Exmoor salmon numbers in 'catastrophic decline'
Concern is growing over low numbers of Atlantic salmon returning to spawning grounds on Exmoor.
Numbers of the fish have dropped drastically in recent decades, according to the Environment Agency (EA).
Experienced fisherman Mark Walker said salmon numbers were in "catastrophic decline" on the River Exe.
The government said it was "greatly concerned" and "it is imperative that this decline is halted".
According to the EA's latest stock assessment, salmon stocks are at their lowest levels on record.
Nick Maye, a fisheries officer with the EA, said the decline had occurred over the past three decades.
Climate change, pollution and over-fishing at sea are all considered to be contributing factors.
'Iconic species'
Mr Maye, who has been surveying fish numbers for the past 36 years, said there had been a noticeable decline throughout his career.
"Everywhere you looked, everywhere you went, you would see salmon," he said.
"Now I'm lucky to see spawning fish anymore to be honest."
Mr Walker, who fishes on the River Exe, said an "iconic species" was being lost.
"You can't guarantee to see a salmon on the Exe anymore," he said.
"It's happening everywhere in every major river in the country - salmon numbers are in catastrophic decline."
'Stringent targets'
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said legally binding targets imposed on water companies to cut sewage discharges was a key part of its response to restoring salmon numbers.
It said: "The latest salmon stock assessment is greatly concerning, and it is imperative that this decline is halted.
"We remain focused on conserving and restoring our salmon stocks both in UK rivers as well as in other marine environments, through international collaboration and supporting key research initiatives.
"More widely, our Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan sets out stringent targets to protect people and the environment, including marine life, from harmful spills and delivers the largest infrastructure programme in water company history."