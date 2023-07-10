Devon: Eight arrested over Mothecombe Beach alleged people-smuggling
Eight men have been arrested over an alleged people-smuggling attempt in Devon.
A number of people are believed to have been brought across the Channel from France on a yacht.
The 30ft (9m) vessel was seen at Mothecombe Beach, near Kingsbridge, on 4 July, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
The group was brought to shore in a dinghy, and picked up in a black Mercedes 180.
The yacht, Timberwolf, was stopped by Border Force officers as it was sailing on to Plymouth.
Eight men, aged between 24 and 58, were arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police on suspicion of facilitation of illegal migration.
They include the boat's captain, from Devon.
The men have all been questioned by NCA officers and released on bail.
Matt Rivers, NCA branch commander, said: "An organised crime group will have been behind this smuggling attempt.
"Criminals do not care about those they transport - they will be exploiting them for profit."
The NCA urged anyone who saw or has images of the incident on the morning of 4 July to get it touch.