Tamara Coast to Coast walking route opens
A new 87-mile (140km) walking route that connects the south and north coasts of the South West has been officially opened.
The Tamara Coast to Coast Way follows much of the River Tamar and the boundary between Devon and Cornwall.
Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, which created the route, said it hoped more people would enjoy the "wonderful" but "largely overlooked" area.
A typical walker would take seven days to complete the walk, it said.
The walk begins at Cremyll, overlooking Plymouth Sound, and finishes at Marsland Mouth near Morwenstow in Cornwall.
The route, supported by the National Lottery, passes the source of the Tamar at Woolley Moor, near Bude, and includes much of the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
It also goes through the former mining areas of the Tamar with remains of mines, ports and harbours linked to the industry which shaped the landscape of the area.
Linking the two coasts has also created a new 387-mile circular walking route around the border of Cornwall - Kylgh Kernow, Cornish for Circuit of Cornwall.
Will Darwall, manager of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, said: "The creation of this stunningly beautiful new long-distance walking route will inspire people to get out there and experience this wonderful part of the country.
"People can now not only enjoy a largely overlooked natural landscape but the walkers will also benefit local enterprises along the way, such as local bed and breakfasts."
Lorna Sherriff, of the South West Coast Path Association, said the route "provides people with the opportunity to explore and walk through more of the stunning South West landscape to connect with nature and the heritage found in the Tamar Valley".
