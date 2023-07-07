Footballer Jevani Brown admits slapping and spitting at woman
A Bristol Rovers striker has been fined £5,000 for spitting at and slapping a woman outside an Exeter nightclub.
Jevani Brown, 28, admitted assaulting Cara Hutchings by beating in February.
Exeter Magistrates' Court heard that Brown spat at Miss Hutchings after she intervened in a row between him and bouncers.
Brown, who was playing for Exeter City at the time, said in a letter to the court that he apologised and he blamed alcohol for his actions.
Threatening behaviour
Brown admitted he spat at the woman after she got involved in his exchange with bouncers.
The court heard she then pulled his dreadlocks twice before he slapped her, leaving her with bruises to both sides of her face.
Sophie Davey, who also got involved in the exchange outside the Vaults nightclub, said she feared she would be assaulted when Brown took a step towards her.
Brown, of Luton, Bedfordshire, also admitted threatening behaviour towards Miss Davey.
He wrote in the letter to the court that he "apologised wholeheartedly" to the women and said that had he been sober, the outcome would have been different.
'Gentle, calm and quiet'
He also said he had been receiving counselling from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) for alcohol issues since 2021.
His partner of 11 years described him as a "gentle, calm and quiet" man.
District Judge Stuart Smith said the instances were out of character but professional footballers were role models for thousands of young people and influenced the direction of their lives.
He fined Brown £5,000 for the assault and no separate penalty for the threatening behaviour.
Brown was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to Miss Hutchings and £100 to Miss Davey, as well as £2,135 in costs and victim surcharge fees, a total of £7,485.
