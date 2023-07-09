Derriford Hospital opens new room for pregnant women
- Published
A new room designed to help women who have severe vomiting while pregnant has been opened at a hospital in Plymouth.
Funding for the room at Derriford Hospital was provided by the charity Plymouth Lion's Club after two former members left donations in their wills.
The new room opened in June and has reclining chairs and an ice machine.
Becky Osborne, a junior sister at the hospital, said it would make treatment "much more pleasant" for pregnant patients suffering with vomiting.
The legacy donations were left by Lion's Club members Reuben and Marie Heathershaw.
Their daughter Lynn Wood, who helped to open the new room, said: "Mum and Dad would have absolutely loved this.
"They fundraised for Plymouth throughout their lives and wanted the money they left to be used within the city to help people."
Nausea and vomiting in pregnancy affects up to 94% of pregnancies to some degree, according to the University Plymouth Hospitals Trust (UPHT).
At the severe end of the spectrum is hyperemesis gravidarum, which is persistent and excessive nausea that affects about 3% of people with pregnancy sickness.
'Great idea'
Claire O'Donnell, ward manager for gynaecology inpatient services, said: "Many women with hyperemesis gravidarum will need IV rehydration and can find themselves regularly going back and forth between home and hospital.
"It can be incapacitating, especially if they end up having to stay overnight."
Ms Osborne added: "Patients often cannot even keep fluids down and can only tolerate sucking on ice.
"We hope that this new suite will help make the experience of receiving treatment much more pleasant for our patients."
Lion's President Jill Owen said: "We thought it was a great idea. We always want to provide something tangible rather than just give a lump sum.
"We love a project like this, where we can see the results."
