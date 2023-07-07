A38 closed near Newton Abbot after two-vehicle crash
A crash between a lorry and a highways maintenance vehicle has forced the closure of part of the A38.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the collision happened at about 00:30 BST near Newton Abbot.
No-one was hurt in the crash involving a delivery lorry and the vehicle, which was working on verge grass cutting.
National Highways said the westbound carriageway was shut near the A382 and the B3352, with diversions in place through the morning rush hour.
Firefighters from Ashburton Fire Station said on Facebook the crash involved a highways maintenance lorry and an Evri delivery lorry, which overturned.
"On arrival, amazingly, all persons from both vehicles were out and clear of the vehicles unharmed," they said.
"Crews made both vehicles safe by isolating the batteries and containing the spread of oil and fuel, then handed over the incident to police and recovery company."
National Highways said a police investigation had concluded.
Devon and Cornwall Police has been contacted for comment.