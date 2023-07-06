Police investigating after Dartmoor prison officer taken hostage
- Published
An inmate who was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigations.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to assist at the prison.
The force said it arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of false imprisonment.
He has since been released from police custody pending further inquiries, the force said.
He is understood to have been returned to the custody of prison officers.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said no-one was hurt during the incident but declined to comment further.
The prison in Princetown, Devon, is a category C - for prisoners who are not expected to make a determined escape attempt.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk