More than 1,000 cannabis plants seized in Devon and Cornwall
More than 1,190 cannabis plants with a street value of about £675,000 have been seized across Devon and Cornwall.
Police confirmed five men had been arrested as part of Operation Scorpion, with arrests focused on drugs and modern-day slavery.
The regional drugs operation saw 20 warrants executed across Exeter, Plymouth, Torquay and Camborne.
Det Supt Alex Doughty said the operation aimed to "make the area a hostile environment for drugs supply".
She said: "Our officers have been targeting organised criminals who are growing cannabis and using this to harm our communities, something that we are committed to tackling.
"All five south west police forces have joined together to send a clear message to organised criminals and those who cause harm in our communities, that there is no place for them in our region."
Forces in the operation include Avon and Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire, and Wiltshire Police.
Other organisations involved include the Police and Crime Commissioners, British Transport Police, the Southwest Regional Organised Crime Unit and Crimestoppers.
Det Supt Doughty said the operation would "protect our communities".
"We are sending a clear message to organised criminals and those who cause harm in our communities, that there is no place for you in our region and we will do all that we can to disrupt this criminality."
