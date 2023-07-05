Devon and Cornwall Police officer accused of sex assault at HQ
A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has appeared in court, accused of an alleged sexual assault at his force's headquarters.
PC Simon Mitchell, 41, from Bideford, north Devon, appeared before a district judge at Exeter Magistrates' Court.
The charge related to an incident alleged to have taken place in June 2022 at police premises at Middlemoor, Exeter, the court heard.
He was granted conditional bail and is due in Crown Court next month.
The court heard that Mr Mitchell was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident.
Lisa McCarthy, defending, said the officer would be denying the charge.
The married father-of-two has been suspended from duty since being arrested in September 2022.
He is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on 4 August.
