Plymouth Argyle completes purchase of land near Home Park
Plymouth Argyle has completed its purchase of land near its stadium in the city.
The club said it bought the land adjacent to Home Park from former chairman James Brent as part of their plans to enhance the current facilities.
Club officials had already agreed in principle to buy the land in December 2022.
The land had originally been earmarked for an ice arena, the club said.
It added the site would temporarily be used as a gym, as an extension of match day entertainment, storage or parking for broadcast vehicles.
It said in the long-term the site would be developed as part of its stadium extension plans, which included Harpers Football Centre, the Mayflower Stand and a new fan zone.
Andrew Parkinson, Argyle chief executive, said the purchase of the land was "another important step" in its "long-term planning objectives".
The club did not reveal the purchase price.