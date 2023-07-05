Man suffers serious injuries in A361 crash near Dean Cross

A361Google
The crash happened on the A361 near Dean Cross

A man has suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in north Devon.

The crash happened on the A361 near Dean Cross at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The road between Braunton and Mullacott Cross was closed to allow for the overturned vehicles to be cleared.

Officers said one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not life-threatening.

Devon County Council said diversions were in place but it advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Devon Alert

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.