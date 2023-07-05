Exeter information signs installed by city council
More than 20 "monoliths" have been installed to direct and inform people around Exeter city centre.
The "striking and brightly coloured" information posts are designed to promote attractions, the city council said.
They include information, a map with points of interest and QR code links to the Visit Exeter website.
The council said they would be beneficial to both visitors and local people.
Laura Wright, deputy leader of Exeter City Council, said: "The monoliths are great for promoting the city centre and its attractions and contain a lot of useful information both for visitors and for people like me who grew up in Exeter.
She added that they were "a great way of ensuring that people are aware of the many amazing things they can do in Exeter," such as visiting the Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM), Underground Passages, Exeter Farmers Market, Corn Exchange and Riverside Leisure Centre.