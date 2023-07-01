Three family members to be ordained at Exeter Cathedral
Three members of the same family are to be ordained together during a service at Exeter Cathedral.
Julie Wheeler, her son Charles and daughter-in-law Miriam Brandon-Wheeler are among 16 people across Devon who will be ordained deacons on Saturday.
A deacon helps in the running and organisation of the church and their role is to assist priests.
The diocese said it was "unusual" for three members of the same family to be ordained at the same time.
Charles said it was a "unique joy" to prepare for ordination with members of his family.
"To be preparing with Miriam, my wife, and to have the opportunity to serve the people of Tiverton together as part of the same church community is particularly special," he said.
"I am glad too that I am preparing with Julie, my mother, who has encouraged me as I have encouraged her."
'Right decision'
Miriam, who is expecting a baby, said she felt called to attend to patients' spiritual health as well as their physical health during her former career as a GP.
"It has been a long journey for me over many years but I know it has been the right decision," she said.
"It has been great to walk this journey with members of the family."
Julie, from Sidmouth, said she had been active in the ministry of the church for 20 years and ordination was the next step.
"That the ordination itself should now coincide with Charles and Miriam, for me, has an extraordinary sense of the providence of God," she said.
"It intertwines varying vocations: to serve the church, to be a parent and to be a trusting child of God."
After they are ordained, Miriam and Charles will serve as curates in the Tiverton St George and St Paul Mission Community while Julie will serve at St Mark's Church in Exeter.
Saturday's service will be the last time new clergy are ordained by the Bishop of Exeter, the Right Reverend Robert Atwell, who is due to retire in September.
