Devon M5 roadworks to disrupt overnight journeys
Drivers are warned of overnight disruption on the M5 in Devon.
Repair work is due to take place on the Exminster Viaduct carriageway between junctions 30 and 31.
The southbound carriageway will close from 20:00 BST on Monday until 06:00 on Tuesday, and from 20:00 on Tuesday until 06:00 on Wednesday.
The northbound carriageway will close between 20:00 on Wednesday and 06:00 on Thursday, and from 20:00 on Thursday until 06:00 on Friday.
Only one southbound lane will be running between 20:00 on Saturday and 09:00 on Sunday.
Routine inspections found deterioration in the bridge expansion joints on the viaduct.
The viaduct carries the M5 over the Exeter to Plymouth railway line and the A379 Exminster bypass.During the overnight closures, M5 traffic will be diverted via the A379 through Exeter, while traffic connecting to the A30 will be diverted via the A379 and B2123.Terry Robinson, engineering manager for National Highways, said: "We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating, we apologise in advance for any inconvenience and thank drivers for their patience while we carry out this essential repair work."