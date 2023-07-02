More than 96,000 attend Devon County Show
- Published
More than 96,000 people attended an agricultural show in Devon - the highest attendance figure since the event's inception 151 years ago.
The Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA) hosted a range of agricultural activities over three days in May at Westpoint, Exeter.
CEO Chris Skelton said the success meant it could continue its charitable support to the agricultural community.
"This is excellent news for the association," he said.
"The feedback from all who were on site, whether stewards, exhibitors or public, was exceptional.
"This was an expertly orchestrated event that delivered precisely the right balance of agriculture, features and attractions to the benefit of all who attended."
The event will return on Thursday 16 May 2024.
