Plymouth shootings: Government responds to coroner's recommendations
- Published
Ministers have begun a consultation into firearms licensing but stopped short of accepting a coroner's call for "root and branch reform" after a mass shooting in Plymouth.
Policing minister Chris Philp said the government would provide £500,000 for a national police training programme.
He also announced a review of firearms licensing fees.
However, two recommendations were rejected and others not immediately accepted.
Jake Davison, 22, used a legally-held shotgun to kill his mother Maxine Davison, 51, and four others before shooting himself in the Keyham area of the city on 12 August 2021.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were all killed.
Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon, had called for a major overhaul of gun laws after an inquest found "catastrophic police failings" before the shootings.
He found there had been an "abject failure" to properly train police officers and police staff in firearms licensing decisions over nearly three decades.
He said there was an "urgent need" to develop nationally-accredited training for firearms and explosive licensing staff.
In a written statement, Mr Philp said the government was tackling the issue of police training "straight away" by providing £500,000 for a new national training programme led by the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs Council.
He said the training would become mandatory for police firearms licensing teams "in due course".
Cost of licences
Following the inquests in January and February the coroner produced a Prevention of Future Deaths report.
He said there was an "unacceptable risk" that licensing units would continue to be under-resourced unless the cost of processing an application became self-funding.
The inquest heard the price of a shotgun licence was £79.50 - but the cost to police forces of processing an application could be more than £500 - which the coroner said risked "rushed and ill-informed decisions".
Mr Philp said the government was reviewing firearms licensing fees to move to "full cost recovery" for the police.
He said: "We intend to consult on the new fees this summer and to bring forward the necessary statutory instrument to make the fee changes later this year."