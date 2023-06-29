Plymouth shootings: Government responds to coroner's recommendations

Maxine Davison, Sophie and Lee Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington
Maxine Davison, Sophie and Lee Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington were killed in August 2021
By Brodie Owen
BBC News

The government has responded to a coroner's call for "root and branch reform" of gun laws after a mass shooting in Plymouth.

Policing minister Chris Philp said the government would provide £500,000 for a national police training programme.

He also announced a review of firearms licensing fees to move to "full cost recovery" for police.

However, two other recommendations have been rejected and others are subject to a consultation.

Jake Davison, 22, used a legally-held shotgun to kill his mother Maxine Davison, 51, and four others before shooting himself in the Keyham area of the city on 12 August 2021.

Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were all killed.

Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon, had called for a major overhaul of gun laws after an inquest found "catastrophic police failings" before the shootings.

