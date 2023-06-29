Plymouth shootings: Government responds to coroner's recommendations
The government has responded to a coroner's call for "root and branch reform" of gun laws after a mass shooting in Plymouth.
Policing minister Chris Philp said the government would provide £500,000 for a national police training programme.
He also announced a review of firearms licensing fees to move to "full cost recovery" for police.
However, two other recommendations have been rejected and others are subject to a consultation.
Jake Davison, 22, used a legally-held shotgun to kill his mother Maxine Davison, 51, and four others before shooting himself in the Keyham area of the city on 12 August 2021.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were all killed.
Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon, had called for a major overhaul of gun laws after an inquest found "catastrophic police failings" before the shootings.