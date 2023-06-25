Devon Down's syndrome campaigner speaks at UN conference
A Devon woman with Down's syndrome has spoken at the United Nations about challenges for people with disabilities.
Emma Bishop, 44, was speaking as a self-advocate at the biggest meeting on disability in the world, in New York.
She gave two presentations to officials about what could be done to to improve inclusivity.
She said: "When I did my speech, I felt power building inside me like a volcano.
"I am so happy about reading my speeches and speaking up for people like me, who don't have a voice."
Ms Bishop spoke at the annual Conference of States Parties (COSP) to the Convention On The Rights Of Persons With Disabilities.
Her first presentation was about the need for everyday information to be made accessible for everyone.
Her second presentation was about voting, which she said "feels good inside and makes me happy about something I've done."
The chair of the panel, Charlotte McClain-Nhlapo, a human rights lawyer from America, congratulated her for "knowing and using her power".
Emma was asked to attend the conference by the Down's Syndrome Association (DSA), as a member of their self-advocacy group 'Our Voice'.
It is a team of people who have Down's syndrome who meet with DSA staff each week to discuss various subjects.
Whilst at the conference, Emma also had a meeting with the Minister for Disabled People, Tom Pursglove, as well as networking with other self-advocates from across the globe.
Speaking on her return, she said it was an "amazing trip" and her first time in New York.
"It was fantastic and I am so happy about reading my two speeches and I am so proud of myself."
The DSA, which accompanied Ms Bishop, said Down's syndrome is a genetic condition caused by the presence of an extra chromosome, affecting around 40,000 people in the UK.
