Cyclist dies after collision with car in Plympton
- Published
A cyclist has died following a collision with a car in Devon, police have said.
Officers attended the scene on the A38 near Deep Lane in Plympton at about 02:50 BST on Wednesday.
A 45-year-old man from mid-Devon was taken to Derriford Hospital in a critical condition, and has since died - his next of kin have been informed.
A 49-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care.
The man has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.