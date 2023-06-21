Woman in hospital after being hit by suspected stolen car in Devon
A woman in her 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it had received reports of a vehicle being driven erratically near Lower Harrington Lane in Cranbrook, at around 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
A male teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Police said it is believed the vehicle had been stolen from the Exeter area.
The woman's injuries are described as not life threatening or life changing.
Officers remained at the scene on Wednesday evening, and urged anyone with information to contact them.
