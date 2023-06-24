Survey looks at Barnstaple centre and market quarter plan
- Published
A survey is being carried out in a Devon town as part of work creating a new market quarter.
North Devon Council said the plans for Barnstaple were under way following consultation with local people and businesses.
It said the survey aimed to "gather insights into thoughts, opinions and attitudes to... ensure the success of ongoing regeneration initiatives".
The survey is running until the end of July.
The market quarter project is being developed after nearly £11m was earmarked for it, including £6.5m from the government's national Future High Streets Fund (FHSF) and £4.4m from the council.
Four projects were being carried out as part of it, with the aim they would be completed by June 2025, the council said.
They include work on the town pannier market, renovating the town's Grade II-listed building at 36/37 Boutport Street, improving the Queen Street car park, and pedestrianising Butchers Row and Cross Street between 10:00 and 16:00 to connect the core of Barnstaple to the river front.
The council said the survey would help it "understand the community's needs and aspirations to continue making informed decisions that improve Barnstaple for those who spend time there".
Council economic development leader Malcolm Prowse added it was "vital to keep talking to those who live, work in and visit the town throughout the delivery of the four projects".
"This means we will be periodically asking the North Devon community to share ideas and thoughts at key stages, like this one," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.