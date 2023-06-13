Funding for more electric boat charging points
A series of sites in Devon and Cornwall have been identified as potential locations for new charging stations for boats.
The University of Plymouth said it was part of a consortium of businesses and authorities that was given £3.2m to install 10 marine charging points.
The money, issued by the government, is aimed at decarbonising the maritime sector.
It is expected the project will be completed by March 2025.
Upon completion, the Electric Seaway project will build on a series of quayside charging stations that were switched on in 2022 along the perimeter of the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park as part of a university-led initiative.
Multiple sites stretching from Falmouth to Portsmouth have already been identified as potential locations for the additional charging stations.
'Cleaner fuels'
An investigation into their viability is to take place before 10 sites are chosen and the charging points installed.
Dr Richard Pemberton, lecturer in mechanical and marine engineering design at the University of Plymouth, said "a number of challenges" needed to be overcome to meet the government's net zero goals.
"However, our existing work in this area has provided a number of solutions and shown what can be achieved through collaborations between industry, research, boat owners and other agencies," he said.
"The Electric Seaway gives us the platform to build on that, and to enable more people and environments to benefit from the transition to cleaner fuels."