Blundell's School attacks: Boy, 16, at Crown Court

Blundell's School, TivertonR-Jay/Alamy/PA
The incident happened at Blundell's School in Tiverton, Devon

A 16-year-old boy has appeared at Crown Court, charged with two counts of attempted murder at a private school.

He was arrested after two students and a staff member were injured at Blundell's School in Tiverton, Devon.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Exeter Crown Court via video-link from custody.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in youth detention, with a court appearance due on 13 July and a possible trial set for early December.

The attempted murder charges relate to two youths, who cannot be named, who were injured in the early hours of Friday.

A further charge of grievous bodily harm with intent relates to school staff member Henry Roffe-Silvester.

The boy appeared for the brief hearing before Judge Peter Blair KC, having faced Exeter Youth Court on Monday.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.