Blundell's School attacks: Boy, 16, at Crown Court
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has appeared at Crown Court, charged with two counts of attempted murder at a private school.
He was arrested after two students and a staff member were injured at Blundell's School in Tiverton, Devon.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Exeter Crown Court via video-link from custody.
No plea was entered and he was remanded in youth detention, with a court appearance due on 13 July and a possible trial set for early December.
The attempted murder charges relate to two youths, who cannot be named, who were injured in the early hours of Friday.
A further charge of grievous bodily harm with intent relates to school staff member Henry Roffe-Silvester.
The boy appeared for the brief hearing before Judge Peter Blair KC, having faced Exeter Youth Court on Monday.