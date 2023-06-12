Axminster drink-driver jailed after ploughing car into woman
A man who drank nine pints of cider and lager and ploughed his car into a woman before going to a kebab shop has been jailed.
Luke Geard, from Hillcrest in Kilmington, Devon, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court to 10 years in prison, to serve a minimum of seven.
The 29-year-old was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a three-day trial in May.
He previously pleaded guilty to several other offences.
The court heard in June 2022 Geard had been out drinking with friends at two pubs in Axminster before he drove his BMW X5 to buy cigarettes before returning to the pub.
Devon and Cornwall Police said CCTV footage showed he had consumed approximately nine pints of cider and lager during a five-hour drinking session.
He then left the pub at about 22:00 BST following an argument with one of his friends before dropping her home on Sector Lane in Axminster.
Police said he crashed into a parked car on Sector Lane before a woman tried to stop him from driving away.
Geard drove into the woman, crushing her against another vehicle.
The victim suffered many "life-changing injuries" - including fractures to her pelvis, femur, lower back, shoulder blade, shin, ankle, feet and seven ribs - which took multiple surgeries to repair, months of recovery in hospital and meant she needed to learn how to walk again.
The court heard Geard fled the scene and drove towards a kebab shop in Seaton.
After ordering food, Geard returned to his vehicle and headed to his home address in Kilmington.
On his way home, officers were alerted to Geard's dangerous driving and he was arrested a short time later.
While Geard was in police custody, an officer's body-worn camera footage showed he said "I really couldn't give a monkey's" when told of the woman's injuries.
'I could have died'
In a statement read to the court, the victim said Geard "ruined my life".
"My life is completely ruined and will never be the same again," she said.
"I could have died that night, it is no exaggeration to say."
After sentencing, Det Con Ed Mitchell, the investigating officer, said Geard showed no remorse upon his arrest.
"This was an unprovoked attack resulting in life-changing injuries," he said.
"The comments he made about the victim's injuries, and his attempts to play down his knowledge of the incident, served to strengthen the resolve of all officers and staff involved in the investigation to pursue justice."