Telegraph Hill crash passenger seriously injured
- Published
A 25-year-old passenger was seriously injured after the car they were in left a main road, say police.
The BMW went off the A380 close to the top of Telegraph Hill near Exeter said the Devon and Cornwall force which was alerted at 13:33 BST on Saturday.
The passenger had "significant serious injuries" and was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth, said officers.
Telegraph Hill was closed for more than five hours.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
