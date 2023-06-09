Three seriously injured in Devon private school assault
Three people, including two students, are in hospital with multiple serious injuries following an assault at a private school overnight.
Parents of students at Blundell's School, in Tiverton, Devon, have been told it was an "isolated incident".
A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, police said.
Supt Antony Hart said this was "a very traumatic incident for those involved".
The local policing commander for Devon and Cornwall Police said there was no wider risk, and police were not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.
Supt Hart added: "Throughout the day we will continue with searches and enquiries in the vicinity of the school while we are in the early stage of our investigation."
In a letter to parents and guardians of students - seen by the BBC - school head Bart Wielenga said he was "confident that this was an isolated incident".
He said there would be a police presence around Petergate, one of the school's boarding houses, for "some time".
Mr Wielenga said in the letter that the school was working closely with police, adding he would be addressing pupils and support would be available.
He urged parents not to engage in speculation or post on social media.
Blundell's School - which has fees of £41,325 a school year for a boarder - told the BBC it would not be commenting on the matter at this time.