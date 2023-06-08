Torbay: Protection order to protect coastal spots
A new legal order aims to protect two popular coastal sites in south Devon.
The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will cover Berry Head in Brixham and Hopes Nose in Torquay.
Hopes Nose has been covered by PSPOs since 2016, but Berry Head has been added for the first time to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Chris Lewis, Torbay Council Deputy Leader, said the move had "overwhelming support during public consultation".
The order comes into force on Friday and will continue to 31 December 2024.
Anyone in breach is liable to receive an on-the-spot fine of £100 or face prosecution in court.
Intimidating
Councillor Lewis said: "The measures address the issues that have been identified in the areas by residents, the police and Torbay Coast and Countryside Trust, and provide enforcement powers to take action if necessary against the minority who have been causing problems.
"It is important that we protect these unique, beautiful and much-loved areas of Torbay that are so popular with residents and visitors, and make sure they remain safe places for everyone to enjoy, now and for future generations."
The anti-social behaviour has included large amounts of litter, such as fishing debris and camping equipment; damage from barbecues; unauthorised camping; and intimidating behaviour.
Torbay Council said: "Most people who take part in angling and other leisure activities in Torbay do so responsibly and with respect for the environment.
"The order is designed to prevent the activities of a significant few who have been ruining the areas for everyone."
The PSPO can be enforced by the council, Devon & Cornwall Police, Inshore Fishing and Conservation Authority and Torbay Coast and Countryside Trust.
Berry Head is a National Nature Reserve, a Special Area of Conservation, a Scheduled Ancient Monument and is part of the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
It also has the UK's only Area of Special Protection to safeguard the largest colony of guillemots on the south coast.