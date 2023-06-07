Paignton and Preston residents have say on sea defence plans
- Published
Torbay Council is seeking public feedback on plans for a sea defence scheme at Paignton and Preston.
The £4.6m first stage is part of the Paignton and Preston Seafront Masterplan, which was approved by cabinet in January.
It will involve building new defences along both seafronts to protect Paignton town centre from flooding.
The council will use the feedback to finalise the sea defence plans which will be submitted this autumn.
Councillor Chris Lewis, cabinet member for place services and economic growth, said: "The masterplan for the seafront areas in Paignton and Preston has been developed to ensure we protect and improve the precious open spaces along these seafronts.
"The most important part of these plans is to protect Paignton town centre from flooding.
"Thank you to those that took part in the previous engagements, which have now helped shape the scheme."
Previously, the council released a video showing the potential impact of flooding from climate change.
It has been estimated that the total number of properties at risk of flooding is more than 350.
The authority is inviting people to share their opinions through an online consultation closing on 18 June.
The plans can also be viewed at the Paignton Club on Wednesday from 15:30 BST to 20:00, or paper copies can be obtained from Paignton Library from Wednesday.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk