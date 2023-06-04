Man, 32, charged with murder of woman in Plymouth
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 58-year-old woman.
Debra Cantrell was found dead at an address on Colwill Road in the Estover area of Plymouth at about 01:20 BST on Wednesday.
Callum Thomas, 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder. It is believed the pair were known to each other, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Ms Cantrell's family said: "The family are grieving their loss and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."
