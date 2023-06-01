Body of man recovered after Torbay boat sinking
- Published
The body of a man has been recovered after the sinking of a boat off the South Devon coast.
HM Coastguard launched an "extensive" search after a small vessel, Petrel, with two people on board sank near Torquay on 19 May.
Torbay RNLI rescued one man while a search for a man in his 70s was later stood down.
Following an operation involving specialist teams, a body was recovered from the sea on Wednesday, police said.
Det Insp Nicky Baker from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, this is believed to be the same person who went missing after a boat sunk off the coast of Torquay on 19 May."
Police said enquiries had been continuing to locate the missing man since the initial rescue operation which involved Torbay and Exmouth RNLI crews.
His next of kin have been informed and kept updated by police, the force said.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner, it added.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said in May that due to the circumstances and the fact the boat was not operated as a commercial vessel, it had decided not to investigate the incident.