Competition to name Devon and Cornwall Police tractor
- Published
A tractor being used by Devon and Cornwall Police is to be named by children through a competition.
The vehicle, which was revealed at the Devon County Show, is on loan to the force to help with rural engagement.
It will join Dorset Police's tractor, aptly named Robo Crop.
Police Constable Clarke Orchard said officers had been repeatedly asked by children what the name of the tractor was.
"So, we have decided to throw it open to the kids of Devon and Cornwall, send in your suggestions and give the tractor its official name," PC Orchard added.
The competition to name the John Deere tractor, decked out in police livery, is open to under 12s and can be entered online.
